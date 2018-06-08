[LISTEN] Phahlane reacts to State’s withdrawal of corruption charges

Radio 702 | The former top cop spoke on 'Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph', saying the withdrawal of the charges is not a victory.

JOHANNESBURG – Following the State’s decision this week to withdraw the case of fraud and corruption against former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, he says the withdrawal of the charges is not a victory given that they can be reinstated at any time.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) withdrew charges against Phahlane, his wife Beauty, and car dealer Durandt Snyman to allow for investigations into the case to be completed.

Phahlane spoke on Afternoon Drive with Joanne Joseph on Talk Radio 702 about the charges being withdrawn.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)