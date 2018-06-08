[LISTEN] How plastic pollution harms water, ecosystem
Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702’s Bongani Bingwa spoke to Dhesigen Naidoo, CEO of the Water Research Commission, on World Oceans Day.
JOHANNESBURG – As the world marks World Oceans Day on Friday, Talk Radio 702's Bongani Bingwa spoke to Dhesigen Naidoo, CEO of the Water Research Commission, about the harm plastic pollution has on water and our ecosystem in general.
About 8,300 million tonnes of virgin plastics have been produced, and half of this material was made in just the past 13 years.
And about 30% of the historic production remains in use today, of the discarded plastic, roughly 9% has been recycled.
Listen to the audio above for more.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
