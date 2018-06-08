Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Carrim: Lessons to be learnt from Shivambu-Momoniat row

| Bongani Bingwa speaks to Yunus Carrim, chairperson of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance on the spat between EFF's Floyd Shivambu and Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat.

JOHANNESBURG - Chairperson of Parliament’s Standing Committee on Finance Yunus Carrim says there's a lesson to be learnt from the spat between EFF's Floyd Shivambu and Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat.

Earlier this week, the EFF chief whip questioned the presence of Momoniat at a parliamentary committee meeting.

But Carrim says there is a lesson to be learnt, adding it's time to move on from the incident.

"We need to learn our lessons from this. As I said to somebody else yesterday in the public domain, I think the issue is not about Mr Momoniat, Mr Shivambu or the chair of the committee. It's not about what we call in the ANC the 'national question'. We need to address that. And we need to, all of us no matter the party, avoid racial populism."

Listen to the audio above for more.

