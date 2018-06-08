Limpopo man handed 66 years for raping 3 women
Khomotso Khosa committed the crimes at the Chuene Game Resort near Polokwane in January last year.
JOHANNESBURG - A Limpopo man has been sentenced to 66 years in prison for raping three women.
Khomotso Khosa committed the crimes at the Chuene Game Resort near Polokwane in January last year.
Police say Khosa used WhatsApp to lure two of the women to the resort claiming jobs were available.
The police's Moatshe Ngoepe says Khosa has been handed two life sentences and an additional 16 years imprisonment.
“The provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba has welcomed these long jail terms given to this rapist and once more applauded members who took part in these investigations.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
