Knysna bouncing back after fires, say residents

Seven people died and hundreds of homes destroyed as the blaze ripped through the area.

CAPE TOWN - Knysna residents say the towns is bouncing back following last year's deadly and devastating wild fires.



Seven people died and hundreds of homes destroyed as the blaze ripped through the area.

Local resident, Shireen Nkosi, recalls the drama that unfolded at the filling station where she worked.

“When I came back to the shop, some roads were closed down and I could see the flames. You could hear some gas bottles exploding and the panic was rising in town.”

Coffee shop owner and writer, James Fouche, helped by allowing residents fleeing the disaster to make use of facilities at his business.

“We gave them free WiFi and coffee just to make it easier for them. Then people started engaging with their insurance. They got the ball rolling and let their families know that they were alright.”

LISTEN: 'Knysna looking much better than a year ago'