Knysna bouncing back after fires, say residents

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
Go

Knysna bouncing back after fires, say residents

Seven people died and hundreds of homes destroyed as the blaze ripped through the area.

FILE: The remains of a house in Knysna. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
FILE: The remains of a house in Knysna. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
41 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Knysna residents say the towns is bouncing back following last year's deadly and devastating wild fires.

Seven people died and hundreds of homes destroyed as the blaze ripped through the area.

Local resident, Shireen Nkosi, recalls the drama that unfolded at the filling station where she worked.

“When I came back to the shop, some roads were closed down and I could see the flames. You could hear some gas bottles exploding and the panic was rising in town.”

Coffee shop owner and writer, James Fouche, helped by allowing residents fleeing the disaster to make use of facilities at his business.

“We gave them free WiFi and coffee just to make it easier for them. Then people started engaging with their insurance. They got the ball rolling and let their families know that they were alright.”

LISTEN: 'Knysna looking much better than a year ago'

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA