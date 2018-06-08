Kensington CPF concerned after man gunned down

Moses Mabhida ANC branches to ask court to stop conference
A man was killed in Glider Crescent in the early hours of Friday morning.
CAPE TOWN - The Kensington Community Policing Forum (CPF) has expressed concern after shootings erupted in Factreton.
A man was gunned down in Glider Crescent in the early hours of Friday morning.
It's not yet clear if the incident is gang-related.
“The Kensington Community Policing Forum condemns the latest shooting in the community this morning. We had a male victim gunned down in Glider Crescent in Factreton, the circumstances of which are being investigated,” says CPF spokesperson Cheslyn Steenberg.
