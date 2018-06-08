Jarana defends decision to spend big money on hiring new executives
SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana was responding to a report that he has gone on a splurging spree while the carrier continues to struggle financially.
PRETORIA - South African Airways (SAA) chief executive Vuyani Jarana has defended his decision to spend significant amounts of money on hiring new executives, saying the carrier needs the skills in order to turn the business around.
Jarana was responding to a report in the Mail & Guardian on Friday which alleges he has gone on a splurging spree while the carrier continues to struggle financially.
SAA recently received yet another R5 billion bailout from government.
Jarana says the carrier is a global business which relies on aviation skills which are concentrated in the private sector.
“To turn around the business, you need big skills and that’s what we’re doing. It’s important that we implement the strategy and to do that, we need skills and experienced executives to come and work with us.”
He says he was faced with two options.
“We either not hire any skills, stay as we are and continue on the path of losses forever. But my plan and strategy are dedicated to hiring top skills from both government and the private sector.”
The SAA CEO says he simply won’t succeed unless he brings in the necessary skills and the skills don't come cheap.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
