Ipid: Court decision on Phahlane not an acquittal
Phahlane, his wife Beauty and car dealer Durandt Snyman appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Thursday.
PRETORIA – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says the decision to provisionally withdraw charges against former acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane does not amount to an acquittal and they are confident the case will be re-enrolled.
The court dismissed an application to postpone the matter for three months which obliged the State to withdraw the case.
The State prosecutor asked for a three-month postponement because three forensic reports needed to be completed, and new evidence meant more accused may be added to the charge sheet.
Ipid’s Moses Dlamini says they will continue their investigation.
"Today’s outcome is not an acquittal, the Ipid is confident that once other issues are resolved, the matter will be placed back on the roll."
Phahlane declined to comment.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
