Ipid: Court decision on Phahlane not an acquittal

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
Go

Ipid: Court decision on Phahlane not an acquittal

Phahlane, his wife Beauty and car dealer Durandt Snyman appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Thursday.

Former acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane is seen at the Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria where he was appearing on fraud and corruption charges. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN.
Former acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane is seen at the Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria where he was appearing on fraud and corruption charges. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN.
5 minutes ago

PRETORIA – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says the decision to provisionally withdraw charges against former acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane does not amount to an acquittal and they are confident the case will be re-enrolled.

Phahlane, his wife Beauty and car dealer Durandt Snyman appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Thursday.

The court dismissed an application to postpone the matter for three months which obliged the State to withdraw the case.

The State prosecutor asked for a three-month postponement because three forensic reports needed to be completed, and new evidence meant more accused may be added to the charge sheet.

Ipid’s Moses Dlamini says they will continue their investigation.

"Today’s outcome is not an acquittal, the Ipid is confident that once other issues are resolved, the matter will be placed back on the roll."

Phahlane declined to comment.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA