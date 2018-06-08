High Court interdicts ANC KZN provincial conference

This means the party is barred from holding the gathering as planned this weekend.

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu Natal African National Congress (ANC) provincial conference has been interdicted in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

This means the party is barred from holding the gathering as planned this weekend.

Branch leaders from four regions approached the court on Friday afternoon arguing the conference could not go ahead until their grievances related to gatekeeping, parallel branches and bogus members are dealt with.

The province has been trying to elect new leadership since it was disbanded by the High Court in Pietermaritzburg last year over flawed processes leading up to its 2015 provincial congress.

As delegates from across KwaZulu-Natal continue to register for the conference on Friday evening, the judgment means the event is cancelled.

In her ruling delivered on Friday evening Judge Jacqueline Hendriques said given the allegations in the founding papers, she accepts that the applicants have a case.

Last week, pro-Jacob Zuma branches went to court wanting to force the ANC to host the Moses Mabhida regional conference before this weekend’s gathering.

That process is still being appealed by the 44 branches that brought Friday’s urgent action.

The matter has been postponed to next month.

The man who was expected to be elected unopposed this weekend, Sihle Zikalala, has confirmed to Eyewitness News that this weekend's gathering will now be a consultative conference where the elections and resolutions from Nasrec will be discussed.

“We are going to proceed, but we will proceed in a form of a consultative conference wherein we deal with issues that are pertinent in the movement. Debates around issues of implementation of programme imagined from the resolutions of the national conference, as well as, issues of preparing ourselves for the elections.”

#ANCKZN Sithole says while the ANC’s appeals committee was in the province over the last few days to try deal with issues raised, they feel this was done “just to say the appeals have been dealt with , the conference can go ahead.” ZN — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 8, 2018

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)