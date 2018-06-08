Henri van Breda moved from Pollsmoor to Drakenstein prison
Van Breda had been detained in the hospital section of Pollsmoor since his conviction two weeks ago. He will now be in the general population section at Drakenstein.
CAPE TOWN - Convicted axe murderer Henri van Breda is being transferred from Pollsmoor prison to the Drakenstein prison between Paarl and Franschhoek, where he will serve his sentence.
The 23-year-old was handed three life sentences for premeditated murder on Thursday.
He was given 15 years for attempted murder and 12 months for the obstruction of justice.
“Henri van Breda is a maximum offender and he will be assessed and sent to the appropriate institution at Drakenstein correctional facility,” says Delekile Klaas from the Correctional Services Department.
During sentencing yesterday, Judge Siraj Desai lamented the fact that a long imprisonment will deny Van Breda the opportunity to grow old in an open society but added that the horrific nature of the crime called for the harshest possible punishment.
Van Breda will only be considered for parole after serving a minimum of 25 years.
(Edited by Lungelo Matangira)
