Health Ombudsman says assessment of health system not attack on minister
Health Ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba recently called for a national health indaba to prevent the total collapse of the health department.
JOHANNEBSURG – Health Ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba says his assessment of the health system is not an attack on the minister.
Makgoba recently called for a national health indaba to prevent the total collapse of the Health Department.
But Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has dismissed claims that his department is on the verge of collapse, saying that it's simply overloaded.
Makgoba has also moved to elaborate on his comments.
“I said it was corruption. I didn’t go to Tim Modise to go and do a performance assessment of the minister.
“That comment is being used almost as a performance assessment of the minister and I never personalised my assessment of the system with the person of the minister.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
New mobile network offers affordable data that never expires
-
Report: SAA CEO splurging millions on exec salaries, foreign consultants
-
FS mayor suspended for insulting Ramaphosa on Facebook
-
'Zuma remains the president of the people'
-
Zuma to appear in court as trial date yet to be decided
-
'When you insult the president, you insult the face of the ANC'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.