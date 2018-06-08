Health Ombudsman says assessment of health system not attack on minister

Health Ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba recently called for a national health indaba to prevent the total collapse of the health department.

JOHANNEBSURG – Health Ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba says his assessment of the health system is not an attack on the minister.

Makgoba recently called for a national health indaba to prevent the total collapse of the Health Department.

But Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has dismissed claims that his department is on the verge of collapse, saying that it's simply overloaded.

Makgoba has also moved to elaborate on his comments.

“I said it was corruption. I didn’t go to Tim Modise to go and do a performance assessment of the minister.

“That comment is being used almost as a performance assessment of the minister and I never personalised my assessment of the system with the person of the minister.”

