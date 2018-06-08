Hawks raid Bank of Baroda Sandton, Durban branches

The search and seizure operations are part of the state capture investigation and are aimed at securing evidence related to the movement of illicit funds.

PRETORIA - The Hawks have confirmed their investigators are conducting raids on the Bank of Baroda branches in Sandton and Durban.

The search and seizure operations are part of the state capture investigation and are aimed at securing documents and other evidence related to the movement of illicit funds.

The Indian-based bank was the last financial institution to offer the Guptas financial service before it officially ceased its local operations at the end of March.

The Hawks’ Hangwani Mulaudzi says their raid follows allegations that the bank played a key role in the state capture network.

“It stems from the allegations that the bank was being used as a vehicle in the alleged theft or misuse state funds by state-owned entities.”

Mulaudzi says they believe the bank was the recipient of illicit funds, which were then channelled to individuals and entities.

He says investigators are searching for documents and other evidence to support the case.