Hawks probing fraud, corruption & maladministration at Langeberg Municipality

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks are combing through potential evidence following raids involving several Langeberg Municipality officials in the Western Cape.

The crime-busting unit is probing allegations of fraud, corruption and maladministration.

Officials descended on municipal buildings in Robertson as well as Ashton on Thursday.

The Thusong Disaster Recovery site and Kallie de Wet Sports Centre in Robertson were also searched, as well as 15 homes.

Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase says a number of documents and electronic devices have been seized.

“This is done in the interest of justice to ensure that evidence that relates to criminal activities within this municipality are then brought before the court and the State can prove the criminality.”

It’s alleged officials tried to cover up corrupt activity by removing potentially incriminating documents from municipal offices and taking them to private residences.

No arrests have been made yet.