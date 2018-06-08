Hawks probing fraud, corruption & maladministration at Langeberg Municipality
It’s alleged officials tried to cover up corrupt activity by removing potentially incriminating documents from municipal offices and taking them to private residences.
CAPE TOWN - The Hawks are combing through potential evidence following raids involving several Langeberg Municipality officials in the Western Cape.
The crime-busting unit is probing allegations of fraud, corruption and maladministration.
Officials descended on municipal buildings in Robertson as well as Ashton on Thursday.
The Thusong Disaster Recovery site and Kallie de Wet Sports Centre in Robertson were also searched, as well as 15 homes.
Hawks spokesperson Philani Nkwalase says a number of documents and electronic devices have been seized.
“This is done in the interest of justice to ensure that evidence that relates to criminal activities within this municipality are then brought before the court and the State can prove the criminality.”
It’s alleged officials tried to cover up corrupt activity by removing potentially incriminating documents from municipal offices and taking them to private residences.
No arrests have been made yet.
Popular in Local
-
Court gives Jacob Zuma a warning as corruption case postponed
-
New mobile network offers affordable data that never expires
-
Mahumapelo pledges unwavering support for Zuma
-
‘Tired of keeping quiet’ - Zuma threatens to expose accusers
-
SA elected to UN Security Council
-
Report: SAA CEO splurging millions on exec salaries, foreign consultants
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.