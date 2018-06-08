Golden Arrow driver wounded in shooting in Philippi
The Golden Arrow employee was shot six times as he was pulling into a depot on Thursday night.
CAPE TOWN – A bus driver has been seriously wounded in a shooting in Philippi.
The Golden Arrow employee was shot six times as he was pulling into a depot on Thursday night.
Golden Arrow's Bronwen Dyke-Beyer says an investigation is underway.
"The driver sustained six gunshot wounds and was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition. Fortunately, he has since been stabilised and we’re grateful to the medical teams for their efforts throughout the night. At the stage the motive is not clear, but we are working with the South African Police Service."
Meanwhile, a truck, three buildings and several cars have been set alight in Philippi following a protest.
It's not yet clear what the demonstration is about.
The City of Cape Town’s Richard Coleman says officials are on scene.
“We’ve got protest action in the Philippi area and Govan Mbeki Road is closed between Stock Road and New Eisleben Road, where we earlier had a truck that was also set alight in that area."
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
