Gauteng Education unaware of latest Parktown Boys claims

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says that it's unaware of reports that 13 teachers continue to teach at the Parktown Boys High School despite allegations of racism, partaking in sexual acts and the use of drugs at the school.

The Sowetan newspaper is reporting on Friday that one teacher was reported for allegedly inviting strippers to the school premises.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he will meet with the school management in light of these allegations.

“In our records, we don’t have those allegations, we only know about six teachers. Two resigned and four are currently facing disciplinary hearings.”

The department has confirmed that four teachers are going through a disciplinary action following allegations of assault and racism.