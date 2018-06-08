Popular Topics
Gauteng Education unaware of latest Parktown Boys claims

The department says that it's unaware of reports that 13 teachers continue to teach at the school despite allegations of racism, partaking in sexual acts and the use of drugs at the school.

FILE: Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi addresses the media at St John's College on 28 July 2016, following racist allegations against one of the teachers. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
FILE: Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi addresses the media at St John's College on 28 July 2016, following racist allegations against one of the teachers. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
7 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department says that it's unaware of reports that 13 teachers continue to teach at the Parktown Boys High School despite allegations of racism, partaking in sexual acts and the use of drugs at the school.

The Sowetan newspaper is reporting on Friday that one teacher was reported for allegedly inviting strippers to the school premises.

MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he will meet with the school management in light of these allegations.

“In our records, we don’t have those allegations, we only know about six teachers. Two resigned and four are currently facing disciplinary hearings.”

The department has confirmed that four teachers are going through a disciplinary action following allegations of assault and racism.

