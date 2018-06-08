Former top cop Phahlane frustrated with delays in corruption case

The State withdrew the case this week to allow more time for Independent Police Investigative Directorate to complete its investigation.

JOHANNESBURG - Former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane says the withdrawal of the charges against him is not a victory given that they can be reinstated at any time.

Phahlane, his wife Beauty, and car dealer Durandt Snyman had faced charges of fraud and corruption.

The State withdrew the case this week to allow more time for the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) to complete its investigation.

Phahlane says after two years he is getting frustrated with the delays in the case.

“We are in court for the third time and we are still being told that you are not ready. So, I’m really not in control of that particular process and I urge everyone to work with the courts to make sure that they present their case [against me].”

