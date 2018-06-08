Ennerdale school shooting: Gauteng Education to support learners
Lesufi says his department will support pupils at an Ennerdale school where a grade 11 pupil was shot dead by his father.
JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says his department will support pupils at an Ennerdale school where a grade 11 pupil was shot dead by his father.
The man appeared in the Lenasia Magistrate Court on Thursday where he was released on a warning.
The 51-year-old says that he mistakenly shot his son, who was attending extra classes at the Fred Norman Secondary School on Tuesday night.
Lesufi says that his department accepts the court decision.
“Our process is very simple: put the interests of the learner first, other things we’ll reschedule them. So, if learners aren’t ready, why force matters? We just have to allow learners to go through this pain and then we’ll give them support and catch-up programmes.”
VIDEO: Tears as father who allegedly shot son is released on warning
