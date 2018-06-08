Disappointment after Cosatu-linked unions sign public sector wage deal

The unions have agreed to a wage increase of between 6% and 7% a move which has put Nupsaw and other unions who are yet to sign in the minority.

JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association (PSA) and the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers of South Africa (Nupsaw) have expressed their disappointment after Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu)-affiliated unions signed the public-sector wage agreement.

The association had planned a shutdown of the Public Service Department this coming Monday but has now cancelled the strike.

Nupsaw general-secretary Success Mataitsane said: “We’re very much disappointed in Cosatu unions and how they have continuously kept away workers’ rights.”

Earlier this week, the PSA announced its members would go on strike this coming Monday in a so-called "day of rage".

However, following Friday’s signing, the majority of unions have now agreed to the deal - rendering that planned strike illegal.