Disappointment after Cosatu-linked unions sign public sector wage deal
The unions have agreed to a wage increase of between 6% and 7% a move which has put Nupsaw and other unions who are yet to sign in the minority.
JOHANNESBURG - The Public Servants Association (PSA) and the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers of South Africa (Nupsaw) have expressed their disappointment after Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu)-affiliated unions signed the public-sector wage agreement.
The unions have agreed to a wage increase of between 6% and 7% - a move which has put Nupsaw and other unions who are yet to sign in the minority.
The association had planned a shutdown of the Public Service Department this coming Monday but has now cancelled the strike.
Nupsaw general-secretary Success Mataitsane said: “We’re very much disappointed in Cosatu unions and how they have continuously kept away workers’ rights.”
Earlier this week, the PSA announced its members would go on strike this coming Monday in a so-called "day of rage".
However, following Friday’s signing, the majority of unions have now agreed to the deal - rendering that planned strike illegal.
Popular in Local
-
New mobile network offers affordable data that never expires
-
Court gives Jacob Zuma a warning as corruption case postponed
-
High Court interdicts ANC KZN provincial conference
-
‘Tired of keeping quiet’ - Zuma threatens to expose accusers
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 6 June 2018
-
Cosatu-affiliated unions sign public service wage agreement
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.