CT Metrorail says 90 suspects arrested for rail-related crimes
These arrests have been made since the rail operator beefed-up security measures in October.
CAPE TOWN - Metrorail says about 90 suspects are currently in police custody for rail-related crimes.
Their latest victory was recorded on Thursday when a convicted cable thief was sentenced to 15 years behind bars.
Fortune Nkomo received a 10-year jail sentence for the theft of train roof cables worth about R250 000.
He was also handed another five years for malicious damage to property.
Metrorail's Richard Walker said: “With all the culmination of our efforts over the past four years where we have been lobbying stakeholders to ensure this is no longer seen as petty crimes or petty offences, but it’s taken seriously by the authorities and that the appropriate sentence gets meted out.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
