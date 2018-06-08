CRL Commission calls for aggressive approach in dealing with 'false prophets'
CRL Commission chairperson Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva says if religious crimes are allowed to continue, the consequences will be severe.
JOHANNESBURG - The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Commission) says plans are in place for a nationwide campaign to educate people on crimes perpetuated by religious leaders.
The rights body says there needs to be a more aggressive approach in dealing with so-called false prophets.
It says a peer review mechanism is needed following the uncovering of hundreds of sexual abuse allegations against pastors.
Speaking to Eyewitness News, CRL Commission chairperson Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva says the aims of the campaign is to educate people on religious crimes and about informing them on the difference between religions
and cults.
“When a personality becomes bigger than Jesus Christ, than God, the Holy Spirit and you start believing in human beings who walk and talk with us here on earth, you need to ask yourself a lot of questions.”
She says if religious crimes are allowed to continue, the consequences will be severe.
