Court slaps man with 15-year sentence for cable theft

He was also handed another five years for malicious damage to property.

CAPE TOWN - A convicted cable thief has been jailed for 15 years.

Fortune Nkomo received a 10-year jail sentence for the theft of train roof cables worth about R250,000.

Metrorail's Riana Scott's said: “This sentence is only the beginning of a concerted and collaborated programme of action to eradicate theft and vandalism from the rail network. It sends a clear message that theft of essential infrastructure and state assets will be met with more than just a rap over the knuckles in future.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)