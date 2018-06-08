Court gives Jacob Zuma a warning as corruption case postponed

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 14°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 5°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 5°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 2°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 3°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 1°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 1°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 5°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 4°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 13°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
Go

Court gives Jacob Zuma a warning as corruption case postponed

Both the NPA and the former president’s lawyer have asked for the postponement, with the prosecuring authority saying it wants to study arms company Thales' representations to withdraw the case.

Former president Jacob Zuma appears in the Durban High Court on 8 June 2018 on corruption charges related to the arms deal. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
Former president Jacob Zuma appears in the Durban High Court on 8 June 2018 on corruption charges related to the arms deal. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN
one hour ago

DURBAN - The case against former president Jacob Zuma has been postponed to 27 July.

Zuma made his appearance in the Durban High Court on Friday, on charges of corruption.

Both the NPA and the former president’s lawyer have asked for the postponement, with the prosecuring authority saying it wants to study arms company Thales' representations to withdraw the case.

The judge granted both their requests.

Deputy Judge President Njabuliseni Madondo: "By consent, this matter is adjourned to 27 July, 2018 at Pietermaritzburg. The reason for this is that Pietermaritzburg has more accommodation."

The former president has been told to return and is out on a warning.

Advocate Billy Downer started off proceedings, saying that the State is ready to prosecute but the defence is not.

Zuma’s legal representative, Michael Hulley, also told Judge Madondo that they are awaiting a response from the Presidency regarding the payment of Zuma’s legal fees.

Hulley says that a letter was sent to the Director-General’s office on 24 May regarding the case brought by the DA and EFF.

Clarity is still being sought on whether the status quo will remain or if Zuma will have to foot the bill.

The matter has now also been provisionally postponed to 27 July and will now be heard in the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Now, hundreds of Zuma's supporters have gathered outside the court where he's expected to address them shortly.

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA