Cosatu-affiliated unions sign public service wage agreement

JOHANNESBURG - Unions affiliated to the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) have signed the public service wage agreement after 10 months of negotiations.

The agreement includes wage increases of between 6% and 7% depending on the position held by workers.

It also stipulates that housing allowances for workers will be de-linked, meaning spouses will also be entitled to the allowance.

Earlier this week, the Public Servants Association announced its members would go on strike this coming Monday in a so-called "day of rage".

However, following Friday’s signing, the majority of unions have now agreed to the deal - rendering that planned strike illegal.

