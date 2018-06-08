Cosatu-affiliated unions sign public service wage agreement
The agreement includes wage increases of between 6% and 7% depending on the position held by workers.
JOHANNESBURG - Unions affiliated to the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) have signed the public service wage agreement after 10 months of negotiations.
It also stipulates that housing allowances for workers will be de-linked, meaning spouses will also be entitled to the allowance.
Earlier this week, the Public Servants Association announced its members would go on strike this coming Monday in a so-called "day of rage".
However, following Friday’s signing, the majority of unions have now agreed to the deal - rendering that planned strike illegal.
More info to follow.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
