Community Safety MEC says women killings on the rise

Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane says since last year, there's been an increase in the number of women killed in gender-based violence, particularly around Johannesburg.

Nkosi-Malobane has been briefing the community safety committee in the province.

She says a team of experts have been appointed to deal with the increasing number of femicides.

“Unfortunately, this year again at this time we also experienced an increase. Not so much as it happened last year, but we also saw an increase [in the] abuse or killing of women. What we are going to do is to make sure that we also get a team of experts to now start focusing on research on why [this is happening].”

"Policers officers have been warned not to mediate on domestic violence cases," said MEC Nkosi-Malobane. #TakeeCharge #KeepGPSafe — GP Community Safety (@GP_CommSafety) June 8, 2018

"Communities can do more since engagement on gender based violence happens at a community level," said GDCS HOD Yoliswa Makhasi. #TakeCharge — GP Community Safety (@GP_CommSafety) June 8, 2018

