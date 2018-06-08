Commission to approach ConCourt in bid to regulate religion
The CRL Commission says it took the decision after its recommendations were met with reluctance by Parliament.
JOHANNESBURG - The CRL Rights Commission says it's gearing up to take its fight for the regulation of religion to the Constitutional Court.
The commission says it took the decision after its recommendations were met with reluctance by Parliament.
The constitutional body says a peer review mechanism is needed following the uncovering of hundreds of sexual abuse allegations against pastors.
Speaking to Eyewitness News, chairperson Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva says negotiations with Parliament on a peer review mechanism seems to have hit a standstill.
The chairperson says the only place the commission will get a concrete answer is at the Constitutional Court.
“We’re currently going through a process with lawyers that will take us to the Constitutional Court for a declaratory order. The Constitutional Court will say whether our recommendations are constitutional or not.”
The chairperson says a peer review mechanism is desperately needed in the religious sector, as traditional law enforcement is not the ideal way to deal with crimes of this nature.
“So when you don’t want to take your own pastor to the police, you’ve got another space.”
She says the commission remains confident that the Constitutional Court will rule in their favour.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Timeline
Popular in Local
-
New mobile network offers affordable data that never expires
-
Report: SAA CEO splurging millions on exec salaries, foreign consultants
-
FS mayor suspended for insulting Ramaphosa on Facebook
-
Zuma to appear in court as trial date yet to be decided
-
'Zuma remains the president of the people'
-
'When you insult the president, you insult the face of the ANC'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.