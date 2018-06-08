Commission to approach ConCourt in bid to regulate religion

The CRL Commission says it took the decision after its recommendations were met with reluctance by Parliament.

JOHANNESBURG - The CRL Rights Commission says it's gearing up to take its fight for the regulation of religion to the Constitutional Court.

The constitutional body says a peer review mechanism is needed following the uncovering of hundreds of sexual abuse allegations against pastors.

Speaking to Eyewitness News, chairperson Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva says negotiations with Parliament on a peer review mechanism seems to have hit a standstill.

The chairperson says the only place the commission will get a concrete answer is at the Constitutional Court.

“We’re currently going through a process with lawyers that will take us to the Constitutional Court for a declaratory order. The Constitutional Court will say whether our recommendations are constitutional or not.”

The chairperson says a peer review mechanism is desperately needed in the religious sector, as traditional law enforcement is not the ideal way to deal with crimes of this nature.

“So when you don’t want to take your own pastor to the police, you’ve got another space.”

She says the commission remains confident that the Constitutional Court will rule in their favour.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)