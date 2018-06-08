Cape DA leadership seeks clarity after Knysna mayor's ousting
Provincial Democratic Alliance leadership is in Knysna on Friday afternoon trying to get to the bottom of what Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has called a coup.
CAPE TOWN - Western and Eastern Cape Municipalities are in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons.
Provincial Democratic Alliance (DA) leadership is jetting to Knysna on Friday afternoon to get to the bottom of what Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela has called a coup.
“We will get to the bottom of this and we will find an amicable solution to the current impasse so that we can make sure that we focus [on] citizens in terms of service delivery. That’s what we need to do, that’s our main focus.”
During a special council sitting this week, Knysna mayor Eleanore Bouw-Spies was ousted as mayor of the southern Cape Town.
LISTEN: DA to deal with #KnysnaMayor issue
Wednesday night's motion of no confidence vote in Bouw-Spies caught the DA's provincial leadership by surprise, with Madikizela likening it to a coup d'etat.
The motion was brought by the African National Congress (ANC) and supported by members of the DA caucus.
Madikizela says it is unacceptable that DA members sided with the opposition without consulting with the leadership of the party.
He and other party officials are now set to meet with their members in the area to try and get to the bottom of what happened.
The meeting is scheduled to begin later Friday afternoon.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
