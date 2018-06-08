2 arrested following shootout at Alberton shopping centre

It's understood security guards spotted a vehicle while patrolling on Friday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - Police have arrested two suspects following a shootout at a shopping centre in Alberton.

The suspects in the car opened fire on the guards when they attempted to stop the group.

The police's Lungelo Dlamini says: “Two of the suspects managed to escape. But two of them were arrested and they found housebreaking implements inside the vehicle.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)