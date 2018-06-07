Zuma issues warning to detractors ahead of court appearance
Jacob Zuma’s warning comes after the SACP discussed him at its central committee meeting at the weekend-accusing him of fighting back against anti-corruption measures.
JOHANNESBURG – Former President Jacob Zuma has warned his detractors against speaking about him, warning them that "he can handle them the way he wants".
On Wednesday, Zuma addressed student organisation Cosas in Durban ahead of his court appearance on Friday.
Zuma’s warning comes after the South African Communist Party (SACP) discussed him at its central committee meeting at the weekend, accusing him of fighting back against anti-corruption measures.
Zuma says there are people who like to talk about him and he says that provokes him.
Zuma says that he’s been keeping quiet and not fighting back because he had the responsibilities of a president.
“I kept quiet when I was the president of the country and I warn them they must keep quiet.”
The former president says his detractors must know that if they continue to discuss him, he will “handle them the way I want.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
More in Politics
-
'It's a coup,' says DA WC leader after Knysna mayor voted out of office
-
Gungubele defends 'loyal' Momoniat in racism row with EFF's Shivambu
-
‘Shivambu’s comments about Momoniat border on racism’
-
Zuma’s stern warning to those badmouthing him
-
Maimane unclear on DA's plan to manage price increases
-
Yunus Carrim: Shivambu is out of line
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.