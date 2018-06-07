[WATCH LIVE] Ramaphosa addresses Afrikanerbond centenary

The Presidency says the address is 'part of engaging key stakeholders towards building a prosperous South Africa'.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the Afrikanerbond to mark its centenary celebrations.

The organisation was established in 1918 as the Afrikaner Broederbond to look after the economic and cultural interests of Afrikaners in South Africa.

