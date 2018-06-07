Treasury: Shivambu's views on Momoniat a figment of EFF's imagination

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu is being accused of racially attacking Treasury's deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Treasury has reacted to an attack on its deputy director-general by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

The party's deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, is being accused of racially attacking Treasury's Ismail Momoniat.

Shivambu on Tuesday objected to Momoniat's presence at a finance committee meeting because he was un-African.

He also accused the deputy director-general of micromanaging all processes of the Treasury and assigning all powers to himself.

Treasury says this view is a figment of the party's imagination and says there are structures and policies in place to ensure no one is more powerful than the minister and the director-general.

Meanwhile, the EFF has thrown its weight behind Shivambu, with the party's Dali Mpofu saying that inequality will never be resolved in South Africa if people continue to complain every time the realities of society are pointed out.

“If someone says to me I’m undermining the role of women in a particular context, that’s not been sexist. You can’t then jump and say let’s look at Dali’s credentials and all other things. You must say what I did whether that undermines women or not.”

Mpofu says inequality will never be resolved if people continue to jump every time the realities of South African society are pointed out.

Meanwhile, the Ahmed Kathrada foundation has denounced Shivambu's comments as profoundly racist, politically reckless and highly inflammatory.

The foundation says there appears to be a concerted effort by the EFF to malign Momoniat personally, in order to deflect National Treasury from taking a tough stance against institutions such as the VBS Bank.

LISTEN: EFF's Floyd Shivambu responds to row with Ismail Momoniat