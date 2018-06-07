State withdraws fraud, corruption case against Khomotso Phahlane

Phahlane and his two co-accused were facing six counts of corruption, as well as fraud.

PRETORIA - The State has withdrawn the case against former acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and two others after being denied an application to postpone the case for three months.

Phahlane, his wife Beauty, and car dealer Durandt Snyman were accused of fraud.

The State had asked for the matter to be postponed to allow police watchdog Ipid more time to complete their investigation.

BREAKING #Phahlane the state has withdrawn the fraud and corruption case against Lt Gen Khomotso Phahlane, his wife and a car dealer after the court denied their application for a three month postponement. BB — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 7, 2018

The Serious Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria ruled that a further delay in the case would prejudice the Phahlanes and Snyman.

When the trio appeared in court in March, the State told the magistrate that they were ready to set a date to go to trial.

But on Thursday, the prosecutor explained that the investigation had expanded and several forensic reports were still outstanding and that more accused may be added to the charge sheet.

The magistrate said that there was too much uncertainty and that no clear indication that even if the matter was postponed for three months, the State would be ready to proceed to trial.

After dismissing the State’s application, it was obliged to withdraw the matter but it may still re-enrol the case at a later stage.