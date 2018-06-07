Popular Topics
State may still reinstate case against Phahlane & co-accused

This morning the State was forced to withdraw the case against former acting top cop Khomotso Phahlane, his wife and car dealer Durandt Snyman after their application for a postponement was denied.

FILE: Former acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane is seen at the Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria where he was appearing on fraud and corruption charges. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN.
50 minutes ago

PRETORIA - The Specialised Commercial Crime Court has found that any further delay in the trial of former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane and two others would prejudice them.

The State was forced to withdraw the case against Phahlane, his wife Beauty and car dealer Durandt Snyman after their application for a postponement was denied.

The trio faced charges of fraud and corruption and were out on bail following their first court appearance in February.

Magistrate Nicola Setshoege found there was too much uncertainty from the State that its case would be ready to go to trial in three months’ time.

Despite commitments made during the previous court appearance in March that a trial date would be set by Thursday, the prosecutor told the court that the investigation had not been completed.

The court heard that three forensic reports were still outstanding and that more accused may be added to the charge sheet.

The attorneys for Phahlane and Snyman objected to the request for a postponement, saying their clients would suffer further financial prejudice by repeatedly being called back to the dock.

The State was obliged to withdraw the case, but may re-enrol the matter when the investigation has been completed.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

