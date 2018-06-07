State accused of orchestrating show trial against Phahlane

This was among the defence team's objections to the State's application for the case against Kgomotso Phahlane, his wife Beauty and car dealer Durandt Snyman to be postponed for three months.

PRETORIA - Former acting national police commissioner Khomotso Phahlane's attorney has accused the State of orchestrating a show trial against his client for the benefit of the media.

This was among the defence team's objections to the State's application for the case against Phahlane, his wife Beauty and car dealer Durandt Snyman to be postponed for three months.

The case was withdrawn after the court dismissed the State's application.

Phahlane’s attorney urged the court not to be party to what he calls the State’s fishing expedition.

He argued that the arrests of his clients at the first court appearance was a publicity stunt and there appears to be no real intention to proceed with a prosecution.

The court ruled against the State, finding that any further delay would prejudice Phahlane, his wife and Snyman.

Ipid’s Moses Dlamini says he’ll comment on the development after being briefed by investigators.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Phahlane for comment but he has not responded to the request.

(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)