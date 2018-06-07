Sisulu in New York to launch SA’s bid for UN Security Council seat

If successful, this will be the country’s third term on the council, which is one of the six principal peacekeeping organs of the UN, since 1994.

NEW YORK – International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu is in New York to launch South Africa’s bid for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

If successful, this will be the country’s third term on the council, which is one of the six principal peacekeeping organs of the UN, since 1994.

South Africa has held a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council twice before in 2011 and 2012 and will be looking for a third term when elections are held on Friday at the UN headquarters.

No African country has a permanent representative while France, Russia, the UK, China and the UN make up the five permanent members of the 15-member council.

In the year of what would have been the late Nelson Mandela’s centenary, Sisulu is expected to build on the former president’s legacy of dialogue and negotiations as the only way to achieving lasting peace as part of her bid.