Sassa assures MPs it won't ask for another CPS contract extension
The agency has until September to phase out its current cash payment contract and issue thousands of new cards to beneficiaries who receive their grants in cash.
CAPE TOWN - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) is racing against the clock to reduce the number of beneficiaries who receive their social grants in cash.
But despite the tight deadlines, it’s assured Parliament it won’t need to request yet another extension of its contract with Cash Paymaster Services (CPS).
The agency told Parliament on Wednesday that it would be aggressively focused on issuing beneficiaries with new cards this month, to facilitate its cash payments reduction plan.
Sassa’s acting chief executive officer Abraham Mahlangu says it's no longer sustainable for the agency nor safe for beneficiaries to maintain more than 8,000 cash pay points.
MPs have expressed concern whether Sassa can manage the transition in time. But Mahlangu says it can be done.
“Every plan has a risk. A fool proof plan doesn't exist anywhere. So, we believe with the assistance of the communities we work with. We will find other ways of expediting and making sure the plan materialises.”
The Inkatha Freedom Party has again reiterated the call for a parliamentary inquiry into CPS’s consumer practices, saying the company can't be let off the hook once the contract has been terminated.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
