Saftu condemns Eskom decision to cut salary increases

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) says it strongly condemns Eskom’s decision to cut salary increases for workers.

The power utility has been focused on financial sustainability and says no one in the company is receiving increases this year, as it tries to turn the company around.

Saftu’s Zwelinzima Vavi says workers should not be paying the price for Eskom’s mismanagement and corruption.

“Why are workers expected to clear the mess they did not create? Eskom is adamant that no worker must receive any increase.”

Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says the financial situation is dire.

“We have put our books on the table to indicate and clarify to the unions that the company does not have enough money.”

Employees may still be eligible for bonuses, but this does not include top management.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)