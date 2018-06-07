SA gun law debate reopens in wake of Ennerdale school shooting
A man accidentally shot and killed his 16-year-old son at the Fred Norman Secondary School in Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg, on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG – The debate about gun ownership and usage in South Africa has come under the spotlight once again, this time after a father accidentally shot and killed his son.
The man killed his 16-year-old son at the Fred Norman Secondary School in Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg, on Tuesday.
He allegedly shot his son when was startled by a knock on his car window after falling asleep while waiting for the boy to return from extra lessons at the school.
One of Gun Free South Africa’s arguments centres around access to guns.
The organisation's Adele Kirsten says: “The evidence shows that when you reduce access to these guns or gun theft, and work with stronger guns laws, we half our gun related deaths.”
John Welsh from the Gun Owners’ Association of South Africa disagrees.
“The issue, in our view, is not the firearms, the issue is people. What Gun Free SA mentioned with regard to corruption and training and competence. We agree with that.”
Meanwhile, the teenager's family says it believes the father's explanation.
He will appear in the Protea Magistrates Court on Thursday on a charge of murder.
VIDEO: Pupil shot, killed at Ennerdale school
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
3 life sentences for family murderer Henri van Breda
-
State withdraws fraud, corruption case against Khomotso Phahlane
-
All eyes on Henri van Breda as sentencing to be delivered
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 6 June 2018
-
Breytenbach: Mkhwebane would have had difficulty answering questions
-
[CARTOON] Border Petrol
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.