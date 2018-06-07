SA gun law debate reopens in wake of Ennerdale school shooting

A man accidentally shot and killed his 16-year-old son at the Fred Norman Secondary School in Ennerdale, south of Johannesburg, on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG – The debate about gun ownership and usage in South Africa has come under the spotlight once again, this time after a father accidentally shot and killed his son.

He allegedly shot his son when was startled by a knock on his car window after falling asleep while waiting for the boy to return from extra lessons at the school.

One of Gun Free South Africa’s arguments centres around access to guns.

The organisation's Adele Kirsten says: “The evidence shows that when you reduce access to these guns or gun theft, and work with stronger guns laws, we half our gun related deaths.”

John Welsh from the Gun Owners’ Association of South Africa disagrees.

“The issue, in our view, is not the firearms, the issue is people. What Gun Free SA mentioned with regard to corruption and training and competence. We agree with that.”

Meanwhile, the teenager's family says it believes the father's explanation.

He will appear in the Protea Magistrates Court on Thursday on a charge of murder.

