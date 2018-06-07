Protest in Botrivier area sees N2 highway closed

The situation is tense after two police vehicles were reportedly torched. On Wednesday, municipal property was also damaged.

CAPE TOWN - The N2 Highway has been closed in the Botrivier area for a second day as a result of a protest.

Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said: “Botrivier has been closed in both directions for traffic due to ongoing protest action, the stoning of vehicles and burning of tyres. Two police vehicles were apparently set alight. We will keep the N2 closed until further notice.”

The Theewaterskloof Municipality says the exact reason behind the demonstration is still not clear.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)