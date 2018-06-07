Protest in Botrivier area sees N2 highway closed
The situation is tense after two police vehicles were reportedly torched. On Wednesday, municipal property was also damaged.
CAPE TOWN - The N2 Highway has been closed in the Botrivier area for a second day as a result of a protest.
The situation is tense after two police vehicles were reportedly torched. On Wednesday, municipal property was also damaged.
Provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa said: “Botrivier has been closed in both directions for traffic due to ongoing protest action, the stoning of vehicles and burning of tyres. Two police vehicles were apparently set alight. We will keep the N2 closed until further notice.”
The Theewaterskloof Municipality says the exact reason behind the demonstration is still not clear.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.