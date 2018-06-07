Preserving lives was main focus during Knysna fires, says former fire chief

Around 10,000 people were evacuated from their homes, more than 1,000 structures were destroyed, and seven people were killed.

CAPE TOWN - Knysna's former Fire Chief, Clinton Manuel, says that preserving lives was the main focus during last year's Garden Route wildfires.

Manuel coordinated a 1,500-strong team of firefighters as the fires spread across the Southern Cape after erupting on this day a year ago.

Plumes of smoke and fire patches dangerously close to the N2 highway characterised entry into Knysna.

Helicopters waterbombed hotspots, while traffic officials and police directed cars away from the danger.

Manuel says he initially did not think the fires would spread to the extent they did: "Early hours of Wednesday the 7th of June 2017... I don't think anybody had an inclination to the extent of the damage or the evacuations which had to happen, so it was something that nobody was prepared for and it caught us totally by surprise."

Manuel adds he collaborated with the provincial Disaster Management Department to amplify firefighting efforts.

"We actually got assistance from all over in the Western Cape from all the fire services, but then it went further where the departments in Durban, Johannesburg had volunteered their crews. Some of these guys flew down by means of sponsored trips and they came down to Knysna just with their protective clothing, but they were much-needed help."

Knysna is still rebuilding and more than 1,600 families are still receiving assistance.