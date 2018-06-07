Preserving lives was main focus during Knysna fires, says former fire chief
Around 10,000 people were evacuated from their homes, more than 1,000 structures were destroyed, and seven people were killed.
CAPE TOWN - Knysna's former Fire Chief, Clinton Manuel, says that preserving lives was the main focus during last year's Garden Route wildfires.
Manuel coordinated a 1,500-strong team of firefighters as the fires spread across the Southern Cape after erupting on this day a year ago.
Around 10,000 people were evacuated from their homes, more than 1,000 structures were destroyed, and seven people were killed.
Plumes of smoke and fire patches dangerously close to the N2 highway characterised entry into Knysna.
Helicopters waterbombed hotspots, while traffic officials and police directed cars away from the danger.
GALLERY: The Garden Route fires in pictures
Manuel says he initially did not think the fires would spread to the extent they did: "Early hours of Wednesday the 7th of June 2017... I don't think anybody had an inclination to the extent of the damage or the evacuations which had to happen, so it was something that nobody was prepared for and it caught us totally by surprise."
Manuel adds he collaborated with the provincial Disaster Management Department to amplify firefighting efforts.
"We actually got assistance from all over in the Western Cape from all the fire services, but then it went further where the departments in Durban, Johannesburg had volunteered their crews. Some of these guys flew down by means of sponsored trips and they came down to Knysna just with their protective clothing, but they were much-needed help."
Knysna is still rebuilding and more than 1,600 families are still receiving assistance.
#KnysnaRebuild Manuel says he collaborated with the provincial Disaster Management Department to roll out firefighting efforts. KB pic.twitter.com/kTwVbrvCOv— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) June 7, 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.