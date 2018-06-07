Police investigate robbery at Eden Park Police Station

UK top court says can't enforce abortion law change in Northern Ireland
One R-5 rifle and two empty magazines were taken by two armed men.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have launched an investigation into a robbery at the Eden Park Police Station in Alberton in the early hours of Thursday morning.
Its understood two armed men stormed into the client services centre and ordered the officers on duty to hand over the keys to the safe.
One R-5 rifle and two empty magazines were taken.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
