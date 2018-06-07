Over 1,600 ANC members to attend provincial conference

The conference is expected to elect new leadership after its last conference in 2015 was overturned by a court.

JOHANNESBURG - Over 1,600 African National Congress (ANC) members are expected to gather at the University of Zululand for the ANC's provincial conference on Friday.

Provincial leader Sihle Zikalala says they've done everything by the book and they are ready for conference.

