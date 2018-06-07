NUM walks out of wage talks with Eskom

The union is demanding a 15% across the board increase, 80% contribution to medical aid and a housing allowance increase of R200, among others.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has walked out of wage talks with Eskom.

The union has accused the power utility of a hostile attitude towards workers.

The union is demanding a 15% across the board increase, 80% contribution to medical aid and a housing allowance increase of R200, among others.

National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: “Eskom is acting in bad faith. Yesterday when we were in wage talks, they brought heavily-armed security guards to surround and to be present at the venue but for us, this is an absolute violation of trust.”

But Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe says none of the utility's employees, from workers to managers, will be receiving salary increases or bonuses this year.

“Some of the unions have raised issues about money possibly being syphoned off by people who are corrupt and things like that. Those people who are involved in some of those things, obviously, many of them are on suspension and some have left the company. But we’re doing everything possible to turn around this company. For the current financial year, we don’t have enough money to pay bonuses or for salary adjustments.”