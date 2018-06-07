NPA wants life sentence for CT child rapist, murderer
On Wednesday, Xolani Lantu was found guilty of kidnapping, raping and murdering five-year-old Minentle Lekatha.
CAPE TOWN - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) wants nothing less than life imprisonment for a convicted child killer and rapist.
Lantu was arrested in June last year, shortly after the little girl's body was found under a bridge near Nomzamo.
The State will ask the court to impose life sentences for each of the two rape charges, a life sentence for the murder and 10 years for the kidnapping conviction.
Lantu is the ex-boyfriend of the deceased's grandmother, Thelma Bomela.
While little Lekhata's relatives look forward to this matter reaching finality, two other child murder trials are still underway in the High Court.
Odwa Nkololo is accused of the rape and murder of four-year-old Iyapha Yamile in Khayelitsha in April last year.
The trial of Mortimer Saunders, who has admitted to killing three-year-old Courtney Pieters in Elsies River in May last year, also continues this week.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
