New mobile network offers affordable data that never expires

Rain offers consumers a one plan where they'll get mobile data priced at R0.05c per megabyte equalling R50 per gig.

Picture: Pexels.com
Picture: Pexels.com
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Affordable data that never expires, no contracts and no out-of-bundle rates - that's what a new mobile network is offering South Africans as the call for data prices to fall grows louder.

Launched on Wednesday, 6 June, Rain is a data-only 4G network operating in urban metros across South Africa. The company's directors are former FNB CEO Michael Jordaan and former FirstRand CEO Paul Harris.

Rain offers consumers one plan where they'll get mobile data priced at R0.05c per megabyte equalling R50 per gig. Customers will only pay for data used at the end of a month. There are no contract lock-ins, no bundles and no regular monthly fees. Data will never expire and there are no out-of-bundle rates.

Sign-up is available on the Rain website. After registering, a Rain SIM will be delivered straight to a customer's door and they'll receive free unlimited data usage upon SIM activation.

While Rain doesn't offer traditional voice services, customers will be able to make and receive calls on social media services such as WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and Skype.

Rain also has a range of Huawei smartphones and MiFi devices that customers can purchase along with their SIM cards. These range from R1,580 to R4,700.

