MPs want Mkhwebane to explain 'family emergency' after no-show
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane sent a letter to the committee late on Tuesday asking for a postponement, angering MPs.
CAPE TOWN – Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is in hot water with parliament’s Justice portfolio committee.
Mkhwebane was scheduled to appear before parliament’s portfolio committee on Justice and Correctional Services on Wednesday to brief it on the appointment of a special advisor in her office.
She was also meant to take part in a discussion on calls for an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.
But Mkhwebane sent a letter to the committee late on Tuesday asking for a postponement, angering MPs.
Mkhwebane has issued a statement assuring MPs about her recognition of and the respect she accords the National Assembly as the authority to which she accounts to in terms of the Constitution.
But not before angry MPs expressed their unhappiness when they discovered she would not be gracing the committee with her presence.
The committee will now write to Mkhwebane requesting that she appear before it next week.
MPs also want her to explain what her “family emergency” was.
Committee chairperson Mathole Motshekga says: “But if she has an emergency, the emergency doesn’t apply to the committee.”
The DA’s Glynnis Breytenbach has also expressed her dissatisfaction.
“The Public Protector has done nothing to cover herself and her last appearance at this committee was such an appalling disaster.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Local
-
All eyes on Henri van Breda as sentencing to be delivered
-
Breytenbach: Mkhwebane would have had difficulty answering questions
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 6 June 2018
-
Gungubele defends 'loyal' Momoniat in racism row with EFF's Shivambu
-
Man accused of killing son outside Ennerdale school expected in court
-
Zuma issues warning to detractors ahead of court appearance
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.