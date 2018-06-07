MPs want Mkhwebane to explain 'family emergency' after no-show

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane sent a letter to the committee late on Tuesday asking for a postponement, angering MPs.

CAPE TOWN – Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is in hot water with parliament’s Justice portfolio committee.

Mkhwebane was scheduled to appear before parliament’s portfolio committee on Justice and Correctional Services on Wednesday to brief it on the appointment of a special advisor in her office.

She was also meant to take part in a discussion on calls for an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

Mkhwebane has issued a statement assuring MPs about her recognition of and the respect she accords the National Assembly as the authority to which she accounts to in terms of the Constitution.

But not before angry MPs expressed their unhappiness when they discovered she would not be gracing the committee with her presence.

The committee will now write to Mkhwebane requesting that she appear before it next week.

MPs also want her to explain what her “family emergency” was.

Committee chairperson Mathole Motshekga says: “But if she has an emergency, the emergency doesn’t apply to the committee.”

The DA’s Glynnis Breytenbach has also expressed her dissatisfaction.

“The Public Protector has done nothing to cover herself and her last appearance at this committee was such an appalling disaster.”

