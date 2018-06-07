More accused to be added to charge sheet in Phahlane corruption case

The lieutenant-general, Brigadier Beauty Phahlane and Durandt Snyman are accused of six counts of corruption, as well as fraud.

PRETORIA – Eyewitness News understands that at least two more additional accused may be standing alongside former acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane, his wife and a car dealer when they appear in court on Thursday.

The lieutenant-general, Brigadier Beauty Phahlane and Durandt Snyman were granted bail of R10,000 each several months ago.

The trio is accused of six counts of corruption, as well as fraud.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has said repeatedly that the further it investigates Phahlane, the more suspects they uncover.

It’s understood that at least two more accused will be added to the charge sheet today, including a businessman who concluded multi-billion-rand deals with the SAPS.

Phahlane, his wife Beauty and car dealer Snyman told the court at their last appearance that they intend to plead not guilty to the charges.

Phahlane has maintained his innocence and has co-operated with Ipid in its investigation.

The couple are accused of accepting cars from Snyman as a form of benefit between 2011 and last year.

