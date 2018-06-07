Momoniat won't be drawn into Shivambu's criticism
Ismail Momoniat says he's committed to a democratic, non-racial South Africa, saying the country's focus should be on getting economic growth up and creating jobs.
CAPE TOWN - Treasury veteran Ismail Momoniat says he doesn't want to comment on the spat that’s erupted over comments directed at him by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)'s Floyd Shivambu.
Momoniat says he's committed to a democratic, non-racial South Africa.
Shivambu has come under fire from the Parliament's Standing Committee on Finance for alleging that Momoniat undermines Treasury leadership.
The committee says it stands by its position that Shivambu's comments made at a committee meeting earlier this week were out of line.
Momoniat says the country's focus should be on getting economic growth up and creating jobs.
He says he's a committed public servant and doesn't want to be drawn into the EFF's criticism of his role in Treasury.
“I'm an African and clearly I think focusing on black African leadership is critical.”
Earlier EWN reported that Shivambu wants the committee to withdraw its statement condemning his behaviour. He also wants an apology, because he denies racially profiling Momoniat.
Shivambu says the events and his remarks have been misrepresented.
The committee has refused to retract its condemnation of Shivambu's remarks towards Momoniat and says he's welcome to appeal the matter through parliamentary or outside structures.
LISTEN FOR YOURSELF: What exactly did Floyd Shivambu say about Ismail Momoniat (exchange takes place between 3 minutes 40 seconds and 10 minutes 5 seconds)
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
