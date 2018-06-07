Minister Gugile Nkwinti ‘has a plan’ to turn around troubled Water Dept
Nkwinti told Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts that the current organisational structure makes it near impossible to hold anyone accountable for the wasteful expenditure.
CAPE TOWN - Water and Sanitation Minister Gugile Nkwinti says he’s working on a turnaround plan for his beleaguered department that’s technically bankrupt.
He’s told Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) that the current organisational structure makes it near impossible to hold anyone accountable for the wasteful expenditure.
Officials of his department were shown the door on Wednesday and asked to return several hours later to explain to Scopa the R686 million in deviations without Treasury approval during the 2016/17 financial year.
The department has struggled to come with satisfactory explanations for a host of transactions, many of which were approved by its accounting officer after bypassing the tender committee.
The largest deviation was for an emergency upgrade to the uThukela water scheme to the amount of R646 million.
“Treasury agrees with us that it was unforeseeable and unavoidable.”
Minister Nkwinti says that he’s taking control of the situation, starting with a new branch to deal with issues of planning, performance and evaluation.
“It’s been very tough. In my view, that will assist us a great deal to deal with the challenges we’re faced with."
MPs say it’s high time that someone is held liable for the wasted money and that the minister will not be spared in their criticism of the department.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
All eyes on Henri van Breda as sentencing to be delivered
-
Breytenbach: Mkhwebane would have had difficulty answering questions
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 6 June 2018
-
Gungubele defends 'loyal' Momoniat in racism row with EFF's Shivambu
-
Man accused of killing son outside Ennerdale school expected in court
-
Zuma issues warning to detractors ahead of court appearance
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.