Minister Gugile Nkwinti ‘has a plan’ to turn around troubled Water Dept

CAPE TOWN - Water and Sanitation Minister Gugile Nkwinti says he’s working on a turnaround plan for his beleaguered department that’s technically bankrupt.

He’s told Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) that the current organisational structure makes it near impossible to hold anyone accountable for the wasteful expenditure.

Officials of his department were shown the door on Wednesday and asked to return several hours later to explain to Scopa the R686 million in deviations without Treasury approval during the 2016/17 financial year.

The department has struggled to come with satisfactory explanations for a host of transactions, many of which were approved by its accounting officer after bypassing the tender committee.

The largest deviation was for an emergency upgrade to the uThukela water scheme to the amount of R646 million.

“Treasury agrees with us that it was unforeseeable and unavoidable.”

Minister Nkwinti says that he’s taking control of the situation, starting with a new branch to deal with issues of planning, performance and evaluation.

“It’s been very tough. In my view, that will assist us a great deal to deal with the challenges we’re faced with."

MPs say it’s high time that someone is held liable for the wasted money and that the minister will not be spared in their criticism of the department.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)