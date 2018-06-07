Managers says Charlotte Maxeke Hospital not in state of crisis

The Human Rights Commission conducted a walkabout on Thursday after reports that facility is understaffed with massive backlogs, including a waiting list of up to 500 patients.

JOHANNESBURG - Managers at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital concede there are concerns around the radiation oncology department but says it’s not in a state of crisis.

Last week, hundreds of workers at the hospital went on the rampage over unpaid bonuses and many patients were forced out of the building.

CEO at the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital Gladys Bogoshi says the hospital is doing a good job in delivering health care, but the lack of oncology consultants is a concern.

“We have tried everything, we’ve put the advert even in international radiation journals but it has not been easy to get a person who can come.”

She says they’re working tirelessly to fill vacancies.

"However the two posts we didn’t leave it at that. There are those say ‘I do not want to come as a full-time specialist’, we have two of those specialiststo deal with certain areas.”

The Human Rights Commission conducted a walkabout on Thursday after reports that the facility is understaffed with massive backlogs, including a waiting list of up to 500 patients.

The commission says the explanations given by management at the hospital on challenges in the radiation oncology department are satisfactory.

Management said while they would like to have five permanently employed specialists in the department, they are coping with the three currently available.

The commission’s Buang Jones says further investigations will continue at the hospital.

“The explanations that were provided to the commission are satisfactory, but this does not mean we will not continue with our investigations or that this ends here. We’re going to continue to engage with the hospital and request further information until we’re satisfied.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)