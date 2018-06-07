Man accused of killing son outside Ennerdale school expected in court

The grade 11 pupil was shot shortly after returning from extra classes at the Fred Norman Secondary School earlier this week.

JOHANNESBURG – A man accused of killing his 16-year-old son outside a school in southern Johannesburg is expected to appear at the Protea magistrates court on Thursday on a charge of murder.

Police say the father had fallen asleep in the car while waiting for the boy and when his son knocked on the window, he was startled and opened fire.

The police's Mpande Khoza says: “We’ve to come up with different versions to understand whether it was negligence, whether it was murder or whether it was an intentional murder, or whether it was, as he said, it was fear.”

