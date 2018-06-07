Man accused of killing son outside Ennerdale school expected in court
The grade 11 pupil was shot shortly after returning from extra classes at the Fred Norman Secondary School earlier this week.
JOHANNESBURG – A man accused of killing his 16-year-old son outside a school in southern Johannesburg is expected to appear at the Protea magistrates court on Thursday on a charge of murder.
The grade 11 pupil was shot shortly after returning from extra classes at the Fred Norman Secondary School earlier this week.
Police say the father had fallen asleep in the car while waiting for the boy and when his son knocked on the window, he was startled and opened fire.
The police's Mpande Khoza says: “We’ve to come up with different versions to understand whether it was negligence, whether it was murder or whether it was an intentional murder, or whether it was, as he said, it was fear.”
VIDEO: Pupil shot, killed at Ennerdale school
Popular in Local
-
All eyes on Henri van Breda as sentencing to be delivered
-
Breytenbach: Mkhwebane would have had difficulty answering questions
-
Lotto Results: Wednesday 6 June 2018
-
Gungubele defends 'loyal' Momoniat in racism row with EFF's Shivambu
-
Zuma issues warning to detractors ahead of court appearance
-
[CARTOON] Border Petrol
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.